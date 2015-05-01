FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. consumer sentiment up in April from prior month
May 1, 2015 / 2:28 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. consumer sentiment up in April from prior month

Shoppers roam the aisles at the Safeway store in Wheaton, Maryland February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment in April rose versus the prior month to its highest level since January, but was slightly below analyst expectations for a final reading, a survey released on Friday showed.

The University of Michigan’s final April reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment came in at 95.9, unchanged from the preliminary April reading. The final reading in March was 93.0. Analysts were looking for a final April reading of 96.0 according to a poll by Reuters.

The survey’s final reading of the subindex on current conditions rose to 107 from 105.0 in March, while a read on final consumer expectations rose to 88.8 from 85.3. The median forecast of analysts polled by Reuters was for a reading of 108.3 for the conditions index and 88.1 for expectations.

Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
