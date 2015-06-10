FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. consumer sentiment index falls in June: Thomson Reuters/IPSOS
June 10, 2015 / 3:07 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. consumer sentiment index falls in June: Thomson Reuters/IPSOS

A shopper looks over the selection of toys for sale at Walmart on Black Friday in Broomfield, Colorado November 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence fell 1.7 percentage points in June, declining for the second consecutive month and to its lowest level this year, a survey released on Wednesday showed.

The Thomson Reuters/IPSOS Primary Consumer Confidence Sentiment Index fell to 55.0 in June from 56.7 in May.

The Thomson Reuters PCSI comes out two days before the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index and independent testing has shown up to a 90 percent correlation between the PCSI and University of Michigan survey and up to a 93 percent correlation with the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index.

The survey was conducted between May 22 and June 5 and covered 1,000 adults. The data goes back to 2010.

Reporting by David Chance; Editing by Andrea Ricci

