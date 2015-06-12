FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. consumer sentiment climbs in June
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 12, 2015 / 2:10 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. consumer sentiment climbs in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A family shops at the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market in Bentonville, Arkansas, June 4, 2015. Wal-Mart will hold its annual meeting June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment rose more than expected in June, a survey released on Friday showed.

The University of Michigan’s preliminary June reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment came in at 94.6, up from the final reading of 90.7 the month before.

It was above the median forecast of 91.5 among economists polled by Reuters.

The survey’s barometer of current economic conditions climbed to 106.8 from 100.8 and above a forecast of 96.5.

The survey’s gauge of consumer expectations rose to 86.8 from the final May reading of 84.2 and an expected 85.

The survey’s one-year inflation expectation slipped to 2.7 percent from 2.8 percent.

Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.