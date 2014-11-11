FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. small business confidence gains in October: NFIB
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 11, 2014 / 12:44 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. small business confidence gains in October: NFIB

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Worker Maria Robles sews clothes at the Karen Kane clothing company in Los Angeles, California June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. small business optimism rose in October as more owners said they planned to invest in their companies and were having a harder time filling job openings, according to a survey released on Tuesday.

The National Federation of Independent Business said its Small Business Optimism Index gained 0.8 point to 96.1.

Twenty-six percent of business owners said they planned capital outlays, which are investments in things like machinery and land. That was the second highest reading since early 2008, and a hopeful sign for the business spending outlook.

Also boosting the index, 24 percent of owners reported job openings they could not fill, up 3 percentage points from September.

“Historically, readings this high only occurred in periods of strong growth,” NFIB economist William Dunkelberg said of the survey’s labor readings.

Still, more business owners said their profits were falling, holding back bigger gains in the overall index. Six of the index’s 10 components rose in the survey of 1,502 randomly selected small business owners.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.