FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. consumer sentiment eases in September
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 25, 2015 / 2:27 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. consumer sentiment eases in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A shopper walks down an aisle in a newly opened Walmart Neighborhood Market in Chicago in this September 21, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Jim Young/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment worsened in September, a survey released on Friday showed.

The University of Michigan’s final index for September on overall consumer sentiment fell to 87.2, compared with the final reading of 91.9 in August. This month’s final number was slightly better than the median forecast of 86.7 among economists polled by Reuters.

The survey’s barometer of current economic conditions dropped to 101.2 from 105.1 in August. The figure though was a little higher than the 100.6 forecast.

The survey’s gauge of consumer expectations fell to 78.2 in September from 83.4 in August, but was marginally higher than the expected 77.0.

The survey’s one-year inflation expectation, meanwhile, was 2.8 percent in September, unchanged from August, while the survey’s five-year inflation outlook was 2.7 percent, also unchanged from the August level.

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.