Instant View 5: Consumer sentiment at three-month high in early August

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment improved in early August to its highest level in three months as sales at retailers and low mortgage rates spurred Americans to boost their buying plans, a survey released on Friday showed.

RYAN DETRICK, SENIOR TECHNICAL STRATEGIST, SCHAEFFER‘S INVESTMENT RESEARCH IN CINCINNATI, OHIO

“It’s interesting because we’ve had this mixed bag from the economic data. Today’s is a good step and yesterday was a little disappointing with the housing data so we are all just kind of wondering is this recovery real. At the same time, it is August so we are kind of taking our breath and getting ready for the Fed.”

MICHAEL BROWN, ECONOMIST, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA

”When I take a look at them (the numbers) we saw a decent improvement. Interestingly enough we saw the current economic conditions, part of that measure, improve. That says to me that at least by this measure consumers are feeling a little bit better. They are a little bit more optimistic about the current state of the economy.

“However when we look at the economic outlook, their forward-looking metric, consumers aren’t quite as rosy. We’ve seen that trend down the last three months now, so they are a little bit more optimistic about the immediate conditions but going forward they are a little concerned.”

RICK MECKLER, PRESIDENT, LIBERTYVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, NEW YORK

“The numbers are good but the market’s already moved quite a bit this week, steadily higher. That’s not a reason to sell, but on a Friday in August you probably wouldn’t expect a large reaction to mildly positive news.”

STEPHEN WOOD, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, RUSSELL INVESTMENTS, NEW YORK

”The data are having a mixed quality to them. There are flashes of hopes and there are flashes of concerns. They are not moving in a decisive direction.

“The jobs market continues to be challenging, and that would not be changing anytime soon. But last month’s payroll number came in better-than-expected after the previous month came in worse-than-expected. We are not looking for an improvement in housing but it seems to be stabilizing. All these things might be putting a fragile floor on consumer sentiment.”

GARY THAYER, CHIEF MACRO STRATEGIST, WELLS FARGO ADVISORS, ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI

”Consumers are feeling a little better about the current economy, though a little more concerned about the outlook. Current conditions are at the highest level in about three years. That’s encouraging.

“People are still concerned about jobs, but they’re seeing home prices stabilize so they’re feeling better about that. Housing market conditions don’t seem to be deteriorating, as they did in the past few years. In some communities, prices and sales are firming -- not dramatically. But sentiment is still relatively low compared to where it was before the recession.”

STOCKS: U.S. stocks remained little changed on the day .N.

BONDS: U.S. Treasury debt prices held steady at slightly higher levels on the day <US/>.

FOREX: The dollar extended its gains versus the euro. The greenback also hit a session high versus the yen <FRX/>.