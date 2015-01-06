FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. service sector activity slips to six-month low in December
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 6, 2015 / 3:02 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. service sector activity slips to six-month low in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Store director David Mazer shows rings to Mariellen Rae as she shops for a replacement diamond wedding ring at Milanj Diamonds in The Plaza, King of Prussia Mall, United State's largest retail shopping space, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania on December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

(Reuters) - A gauge of growth in the dominant U.S. services sector fell short of expectations for December, hitting a six-month low as indexes on employment, orders and business activity all declined.

The Institute for Supply Management said on Tuesday its services index fell to 56.2 for December, compared with 59.3 in November. The December figure fell short of the consensus for a 58 reading, according to a Reuters poll.

Two components of the survey, prices and order backlogs, fell below the 50 level that separates expansion from contraction.

Indexes on imports and exports both showed notable declines, while the reading on new orders fell to 58.9, lowest since April.

Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.