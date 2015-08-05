FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. service sector activity hits 10-year high: ISM survey
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 5, 2015 / 2:08 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. service sector activity hits 10-year high: ISM survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The pace of growth in the U.S. service sector surged in July to its best level in a decade, led by sharp increases in business activity, employment and new orders, an industry report showed on Wednesday.

The Institute for Supply Management said its services sector index rose to 60.3, its highest reading since August 2005, a sign of confidence that the non-manufacturing sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, was growing swiftly. Expectations were for a reading of 56.2, according to a Reuters poll.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the service sector.

The data stands as another point in favor of the Federal Reserve raising rates from its zero-bound level at its next meeting in September. Economic figures have been mixed of late, with strong employment data offset by middling housing, manufacturing and inflation reports.

The business activity subindex rose to 64.9, compared with expectations for a reading of 61. It was the best reading for that index since December 2004.

The employment index rose to 59.6, its strongest since August 2005.

Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.