U.S. service sector growth accelerates in October: ISM
November 4, 2015 / 3:07 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. service sector growth accelerates in October: ISM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A waitress carries plates at a seafood restaurant in Bayou La Batre, Alabama November 10, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

(Reuters) - The U.S. services sector grew at a faster clip in October as employment, new orders and business activity expanded, while prices contracted for a second month, according to an industry report released on Wednesday.

The Institute for Supply Management said its non-manufacturing index rose to 59.1 last month from 56.9 in September. The reading came above economists’ forecasts for 56.5, according to a Reuters survey.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

The prices component of the index hit 49.1, its second consecutive reading under 50 and the fourth this year.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
