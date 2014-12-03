FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. CEOs say having hard time finding workers with right skills
#Business News
December 3, 2014 / 8:27 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. CEOs say having hard time finding workers with right skills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Student engineers from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University work around the engine of a eco-friendly re-engineered Chevrolet Malibu that was donated by General Motors during the EcoCAR 2 event at the General Motors Desert Proving Ground in Yuma, Arizona May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Most chief executive officers at U.S. corporations report significant problems in finding workers with the skills they need, according to a survey released on Wednesday.

Among rich countries, the United States is a relative laggard when it comes to educating its youth, especially in skills like math, which is seen as vital in an increasingly high-tech global economy.

Growth in U.S. college enrollment has also slowed since the 1980s, a factor many economists believe has led to rising income inequality because the demand for high-skill workers could be outstripping their supply.

Two business groups, Business Roundtable and Change the Equation, surveyed 126 companies and found 46 percent saw a skills shortage as a problem and 6 percent as very problematic. The rest saw a shortage only somewhat as a problem, or not one at all.

The survey found about two-fifths of the companies’ job openings required advanced knowledge of science, technology, engineering and math.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

