FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Labor chief Solis urges congress to aid employment
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 3, 2012 / 2:22 PM / 5 years ago

Labor chief Solis urges congress to aid employment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Labor Secretary Hilda Solis said on Friday the U.S. labor market still has a long way to go to get back to health and urged Congress to do more to foster job growth.

Speaking on CNBC, Solis said that while progress has been made in some sectors of the labor market, there was more that could be done.

“We need to do more,” Solis said. “We still have projects that we know can be moved on if the Congress will come together. I think the public just needs to be heard and make it clear to Congress that now is the time to act.”

Data on Friday showed the U.S. economy added 163,000 non-farm jobs in July, more than the 100,000 forecast by economists. But the jobless rate ticked up to 8.3 percent from 8.2 percent the prior month even as more people gave up the search for work.

Reporting by Andrea Ricci; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.