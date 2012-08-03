Labor chief Solis urges congress to aid employment

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Labor Secretary Hilda Solis said on Friday the U.S. labor market still has a long way to go to get back to health and urged Congress to do more to foster job growth.

Speaking on CNBC, Solis said that while progress has been made in some sectors of the labor market, there was more that could be done.

“We need to do more,” Solis said. “We still have projects that we know can be moved on if the Congress will come together. I think the public just needs to be heard and make it clear to Congress that now is the time to act.”

Data on Friday showed the U.S. economy added 163,000 non-farm jobs in July, more than the 100,000 forecast by economists. But the jobless rate ticked up to 8.3 percent from 8.2 percent the prior month even as more people gave up the search for work.