U.S. to release spending data despite government closure
October 29, 2012 / 2:41 AM / in 5 years

U.S. to release spending data despite government closure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government plans to issue data on personal income and spending for September on Monday even though the government has shut down to brace for Hurricane Sandy. The Federal Reserve, however, will postpone its regularly scheduled data.

The Commerce Department will post the monthly report on consumer spending on its web site at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT), as regularly scheduled.

In contrast, the Fed said it would wait until the federal government reopens to release its data, including a weekly report on selected interest rates and figures on commercial paper issuance.

Editing by Stacey Joyce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
