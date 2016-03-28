FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dallas Fed factory index least negative since November
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 28, 2016 / 3:25 PM / in 2 years

Dallas Fed factory index least negative since November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A gauge of Texas factory activity in March rose to its least negative level since November, suggesting an improvement in the state’s manufacturing sector, which had been stung by plummeting oil prices, according to the Dallas Federal Reserve.

The Dallas Fed said on Monday its regional manufacturing index was -13.6 points in March, compared with -31.8 in February.

A reading below zero shows the region’s manufacturing sector is contracting, while a figure above zero shows it is expanding.

In January, the index was -34.6 which was the weakest level since April 2009.

The last time the Dallas Fed index was above zero was December 2014.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.