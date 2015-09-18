U.S. household net worth rises to $85.7 trillion

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The net worth of U.S. households rose in the second quarter due to an increase in the value of homes and investments, a positive sign for future consumer spending.

The increase added $700 billion to the total wealth of American families, putting it at a record high of $85.7 trillion, a report by the Federal Reserve showed on Friday.

The data suggests that Americans are increasingly on firmer financial footing and consumers may be more apt to open their wallets. However, a recent global stock sell-off could dent consumer confidence and weigh on spending.

The benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index peaked in May before plunging sharply in August as volatility in China hit markets worldwide, causing commodity prices to dip and raising doubts about future earnings growth.

Wages have remained stagnant in the U.S. despite a tightening labor market nearing full employment. The U.S. economy has been growing moderately overall, though the Federal Reserve on Thursday held off raising interest rates largely out of concern for international developments.

Many economists believe that consumers spend a few cents out of every dollar that their net worth increases. As net worth rose in the second quarter, growth in household borrowing also increased, rising at a 3.9 percent annual rate, the report showed.

Up from 1.7 percent in the first quarter, that pace marked the highest annual rate since the same quarter a year ago.