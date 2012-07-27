FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2012 / 2:08 PM / in 5 years

White House says more economic growth needed for hiring

Reuters Staff

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A top White House official stressed on Friday that the U.S. economy continues to grow despite a tepid second quarter, and acknowledged faster expansion was needed to stoke more hiring.

“While the economy continues to move in the right direction, additional growth is needed to replace the jobs lost in the deep recession that began at the end of 2007,” Alan Krueger, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, said in a statement.

The U.S. economy grew at 1.5 percent in the second quarter, the weakest pace since the third quarter of 2011. Though the figure was in line with market expectations, sluggish growth and stubbornly high unemployment may threaten President Barack Obama’s re-election chances in November.

Reporting By Laura MacInnis and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Vicki Allen

