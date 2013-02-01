FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says jobs report shows signs of economic growth
#Business News
February 1, 2013

White House says jobs report shows signs of economic growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Friday’s jobs report shows the U.S. economy is improving, but Congress needs to act on policies that promote growth and avoid deep cuts slated to take effect next month, said Alan Krueger, a White House economist.

“The administration continues to urge Congress to move toward a sustainable federal budget in a responsible way that balances revenue and spending, and replaces the sequester (defense spending cuts, while making critical investments in the economy that promote growth and job creation,” Krueger said in a blog post.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by James Dalgleish

