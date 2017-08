WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A report on Friday showing U.S. employers expanded payrolls by 287,000 jobs in June is a "clear" sign the economy is making "solid progress," a top White House adviser said.

"The economy added 287,000 jobs in June, a bounce-back from May’s low number and a clear indication that the economy continues to make solid progress," White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Jason Furman said in a statement.