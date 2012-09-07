FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says jobs data shows economy continuing to heal
#Business News
September 7, 2012 / 2:02 PM / 5 years ago

White House says jobs data shows economy continuing to heal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday that the U.S. economy is continuing to recover and stressed more needs to be done to spur growth, after the Labor Department released weaker-than-expected jobs figures.

“While there is more work that remains to be done, today’s employment report provides further evidence that the U.S. economy is continuing to recover from the worst downturn since the Great Depression,” Alan Krueger, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, said in a statement.

The dismal August jobs report will pose a challenge for President Barack Obama as he tries to make his case for re-election, and dampens momentum coming out of this week’s Democratic National Convention where Obama aimed to convince voters his policies will help the economy get back on track.

Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
