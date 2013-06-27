U.S. says will review whether to suspend Ecuador's trade benefits

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said on Thursday it was launching a review of whether to suspend trade benefits for Ecuador, hours after that country’s foreign minister said it was renouncing them.

U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman told reporters the administration had accepted an industry petition to consider revoking Ecuador’s benefits under the Generalized System of Preferences program.

That petition pre-dates current tension between the two countries over former American intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who is seeking asylum in the Latin American country.