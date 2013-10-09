FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.: will announce Egypt aid decision after diplomatic notification
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 9, 2013 / 5:29 PM / 4 years ago

U.S.: will announce Egypt aid decision after diplomatic notification

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

White House Press Secretary Jay Carney speaks to reporters about Obamacare from the briefing room of the White House in Washington September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will announce the future of its assistance to Egypt after making appropriate diplomatic and congressional notifications, the White House said on Wednesday.

White House spokesman Jay Carney said Washington would continue to work with Egypt’s interim government.

A U.S. official said on Tuesday the United States was leaning toward withholding most military aid to Egypt except to promote counter-terrorism and other security priorities. Egypt has been among the largest recipients of U.S. military and economic aid for decades.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.