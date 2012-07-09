Obama has no meeting scheduled at UN with Egypt's Mursi: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will encounter Egypt’s newly elected Islamist president, Mohamed Mursi, at the United Nations in September, the White House said on Monday, but there are no plans at this stage for a specific meeting between the two men.

“The president looks forward to seeing President Mursi in New York at the United Nations General Assembly,” said White House press secretary Jay Carney. “There is no bilateral session planned here with any leader.”

The UN General Assembly meets in New York in September.

Mursi was backed for the presidency by the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist group suppressed by former Egyptian ruler Hosni Mubarak, who was a staunch Washington ally until his ouster last year. Mursi formally resigned from the Muslim Brotherhood after his victory.