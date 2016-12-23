U.S. warns Americans traveling to Egypt of attack threats

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Friday warned Americans traveling to Egypt of threats from terrorist groups and noted that several bombing incidents had occurred this month, including a Coptic cathedral attack that killed at least 25 people.

The department said that while Egypt has a heavy security presence at major tourist sites, including Luxor and Aswan, "terrorist attacks can occur anywhere in the country."

It said Americans should avoid travel to the Western Desert and the Sinai Peninsula outside the beach resort of Sharm El-Sheikh.