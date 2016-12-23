FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
U.S. warns Americans traveling to Egypt of attack threats
#World News
December 23, 2016 / 11:53 PM / 8 months ago

U.S. warns Americans traveling to Egypt of attack threats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Friday warned Americans traveling to Egypt of threats from terrorist groups and noted that several bombing incidents had occurred this month, including a Coptic cathedral attack that killed at least 25 people.

The department said that while Egypt has a heavy security presence at major tourist sites, including Luxor and Aswan, "terrorist attacks can occur anywhere in the country."

It said Americans should avoid travel to the Western Desert and the Sinai Peninsula outside the beach resort of Sharm El-Sheikh.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander

