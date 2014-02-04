White House urges Egypt to release detained journalists, academics

White House spokesman Jay Carney answers questions during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday that it is deeply concerned about a recent crackdown by the Egyptian government on journalists and academics.

“These figures, regardless of affiliation, should be protected and permitted to do their jobs freely in Egypt,” White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters at a briefing.

“We have strongly urged the government to drop these charges and release those journalists and academics who have been detained,” he said.