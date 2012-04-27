U.S. revises Feb oil demand up but still lags 2011

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The government revised up its estimate for the nation’s oil demand for February by 2.44 percent, although consumption for the month continued to lag year-ago levels.

The Energy Information Administration said in its Petroleum Supply Monthly report that oil demand for the world’s top consumer hit 18.734 million barrels per day in February, which was 446,000 bpd higher than previously estimated.

Demand was off by 135,000 bpd, or 0.72 percent, from the 18.869 million bpd posted for the same month last year, EIA said.

U.S. gasoline consumption was revised up 3.43 percent from earlier EIA estimates, but still seen down slightly from February 2011 at 8.622 million bpd.

EIA said demand for distillates and jet fuel rose compared to the previous year. Residual fuel consumption was down about 37 percent from February 2011 at 394,000 bpd.