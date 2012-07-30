U.S. oil demand up in May, first rise in 14 months

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. oil demand was stronger than expected in May as consumption rose from a year ago for the first time in 14 months, the U.S. government said on Monday.

The Energy Information Administration said in its Petroleum Supply Monthly report that oil demand for the world’s top consumer climbed to 18.707 million barrels per day in May, which was 142,000 bpd more than previously estimated.

The upward revision placed demand up 344,000 bpd, or 1.87 percent from the 18.363 million bpd posted for the month last year. The EIA had initially forecast a 1.10 percent increase year-on-year.

The EIA’s oil demand figure for May was higher than the 18.457 million bpd reported by the American Petroleum Institute for the month. While both EIA and API reported an increase in oil demand, API said demand rose only 0.5 percent.

After more than a year of declines, U.S. gasoline use rose in May for the second consecutive month, up 2.41 percent from a year ago.

EIA said demand for distillate fuels also climbed 2.41 percent from a year ago to 3.745 million bpd, while jet fuel fell 1.4 percent to 1.409 million bpd.