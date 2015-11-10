EIA sees 2015 U.S. natgas production and consumption at record highs

(Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday said domestic natural gas production in 2015 was expected to reach 79.61 billion cubic feet per day, up from the 79.06 bcfd it forecast last month.

The figure would top 2014’s record high of 74.89 bcfd and would be the fifth consecutive annual record high for U.S. gas production, according to EIA’s Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO) in November.

EIA also forecast U.S. gas consumption would rise to 76.29 bcfd in 2015, up from the 76.20 bcfd it forecast in October.

That would top the 2014 record high for gas demand of 73.15 bcfd and would be the sixth annual record high in a row.

For 2016, EIA forecast more record highs with production expected to rise to 81.20 bcfd and consumption up to 76.79 bcfd.

EIA projects gas consumption in the power sector to increase by 16.8 percent in 2015 and then decrease by 1.2 percent in 2016 due to forecasts for higher prices in 2016.

Industrial sector consumption of gas meanwhile has remained flat so far in 2015 and will increase by a forecast 4.2 percent in 2016, EIA said, as new industrial projects, particularly in the fertilizer and chemicals sectors, come online in the next few months.

On the production front, EIA said increases in drilling efficiency should continue to support growing gas output despite low prices and declining rig activity.

Most of the production growth was expected to come from the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia, as the backlog of uncompleted wells is reduced and as new pipelines come online to deliver the fuel to markets in the Northeast, Midwest and Gulf Coast, EIA said.

Increases in domestic production are expected to reduce demand for imports from Canada and support growth in exports to Mexico. In August, net gas imports fell to 2.2 bcfd, the lowest monthly level since 1987, EIA said.

EIA projects liquefied natural gas (LNG) gross exports will increase to an average of 0.7 bcfd in 2016 with the startup of Cheniere Energy Inc’s Sabine Pass LNG export plant in Louisiana planned for early 2016.

EIA forecast coal’s share of U.S. power generation will average 34.6 percent in 2015 and 34.4 percent in 2016, down from 38.6 percent in 2014, while gas’s share should average 32 percent this year and 31.5 percent in 2016, up from 27.5 percent in 2014.