Washington panel to vote on contentious Eisenhower monument plan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Washington planning commission on Thursday is to consider final approval of a design for the Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial by famed architect Frank Gehry even as Congress is declining to pay for it.

The design before the National Capital Planning Commission includes a pair of 80-foot (24-meter) freestanding columns and a 447-foot (136-meter) steel mesh tapestry that depicts the Kansas plains where the 34th U.S. president and World War Two Allied commander spent his boyhood.

The memorial will stand on 4 acres (1.6 hectares) a short walk from the U.S. Capitol, just off the National Mall. The commission’s final approval would be a major step forward after 16 years of disputes over the design.

The total price tag of the Republican president’s memorial is estimated at $142 million, including land purchases and administrative costs.

Even with the commission’s approval, congressional hostility to Gehry’s design makes the future of the monument uncertain.

Gehry’s use of tapestries, instead of traditional statuary, has drawn the most criticism, especially from Congress and the Eisenhower family. The design approved by the panel scrapped two of the original steel tapestries but kept two supporting columns.

Some members of Congress have criticized Gehry’s design as inappropriate and too big. A 2014 report by the House Natural Resources Committee, which has jurisdiction over the memorial, blasted it as a “five-star folly” plagued by construction delays, design problems and rising costs.

The House committee’s chairman, Utah Republican Rob Bishop, has told the New York Times that approval by commissions, such as the planning panel, had little relevance for funding the memorial.

House and Senate appropriations bills have not provided construction funds for three straight years. The Senate bill mentioned “significant unresolved issues” and said building should not start until there is agreement on a design and construction among the public, the Eisenhower family and Congress.

Congress authorized the memorial in 1999 and set a completion date for 2007. Congress has spent at least $65 million on the memorial.

Besides funding, approvals by other federal agencies and the secretary of the Interior Department are required before construction can begin.

Gehry, 86, is perhaps best known for the dramatic Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain.