10 months ago
Clinton leads Trump 47-44 percent in Washington Post-ABC poll
November 4, 2016 / 11:21 AM / 10 months ago

Clinton leads Trump 47-44 percent in Washington Post-ABC poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hillary Clinton takes the stage with musician Pharrell Williams and Senator Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina.Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton leads Republican Donald Trump by 3 percentage points nationally in a Washington Post-ABC tracking poll released on Friday.

Clinton drew 47 percent of the vote in the survey compared with Trump's 44 percent four days before Tuesday's presidential election, according to the telephone poll of 1,768 adults taken from Sunday to Wednesday. The margin of error was 2.5 percentage points.

In the Post-ABC poll released on Wednesday, the two candidates were tied with 46 percent each.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

