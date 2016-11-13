FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Abe aims to underscore importance of Japan-U.S. alliance with Trump
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 13, 2016 / 12:47 AM / 9 months ago

Abe aims to underscore importance of Japan-U.S. alliance with Trump

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives to address the 71st United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York, U.S. September 21, 2016.Mike Segar

Kiyoshi Takenaka

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe aims to underscore the importance of the Japan-U.S. alliance when he meets President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday.

"This is going to be an important meeting to build trust," Kishida told public broadcaster NHK. "We also would like to use this opportunity to input the importance of the Japan-U.S. alliance, as well."

With Abe set to meet Trump in New York on his way to an Asia-Pacific summit in Peru, Tokyo has been seeking clarity on what direction the Republican political novice wants for bilateral relations after he made comments on the campaign trail that were at odds with longstanding policies.

Kishida reiterated Japan's long-standing position that it has no plans to possess nuclear weapons. During his campaign, Trump left open the possibility that Japan - the only country to have suffered a nuclear bombing - might adopt nuclear weapons.

"I don't believe Japan will possess nuclear arms. This principle won't change," Kishida said.

Trump's campaign comments on Japan's nuclear armament and his demand that Japan pay more for the upkeep of U.S. forces on its soil have worried Tokyo about a possible rift in a security alliance with Washington that has been the bedrock of its defense since World War Two.

Defence Minister Tomomi Inada told the same NHK program that Japan is already shouldering enough financial burden to support U.S. troops deployed in Japan.

"Japan is making sufficient contribution," she said. "I would like to continue underscoring that Japan is going to strengthen its own defense posture both in quality and quantity, strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance and strengthen ties with other relevant countries."

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by William Mallard and Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.