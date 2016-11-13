Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives to address the 71st United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York, U.S. September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe aims to underscore the importance of the Japan-U.S. alliance when he meets President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday.

"This is going to be an important meeting to build trust," Kishida told public broadcaster NHK. "We also would like to use this opportunity to input the importance of the Japan-U.S. alliance, as well."

Abe is to meet Trump in New York on his way to an Asia-Pacific summit in Peru.

Kishida also reiterated Japan's long-standing position that it has no plans to possess nuclear weapons. During the election campaign, Trump left open the possibility that Japan - the only country to have suffered a nuclear bombing - might adopt nuclear weapons.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by William Mallard)