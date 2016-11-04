FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 4, 2016
U.S. public can expect increased security presence: official
#U.S.
November 4, 2016 / 6:00 PM / 10 months ago

U.S. public can expect increased security presence: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A New York Police Department officer stands on 5th Avenue in New York, U.S., August 23, 2016.Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. authorities remain concerned about homegrown violent extremists and the public will continue to see increased security in public places, a Department of Homeland Security official said on Friday amid security concerns four days before the U.S. presidential election.

"Our concern that violent extremists could be inspired to conduct attacks inside the U.S. have not diminished," the official said on condition of anonymity. "The public should expect to continue to observe an increased law enforcement and security presence across communities in public places."

The official would not elaborate on intelligence matters.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander

