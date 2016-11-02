FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Appeals court revives challenge to Arizona voting law
November 2, 2016 / 9:24 PM / 10 months ago

Appeals court revives challenge to Arizona voting law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday agreed to revisit a challenge to an Arizona voting law which restricted the ability of advocates to collect absentee ballots by hand.

A three judge 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had earlier upheld the Arizona law, but the full court on Wednesday voted to rehear the case before an 11-judge panel. Five conservative 9th Circuit judges dissented from the decision to rehear the case, saying it was made too close to Election Day.

Reporting by Dan Levine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
