Trump raised $100 million in 'small-dollar' donations in October
WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump raised $100 million in October from "small-dollar" donors, his campaign announced on Wednesday.
A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday agreed to revisit a challenge to an Arizona voting law which restricted the ability of advocates to collect absentee ballots by hand.
A three judge 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had earlier upheld the Arizona law, but the full court on Wednesday voted to rehear the case before an 11-judge panel. Five conservative 9th Circuit judges dissented from the decision to rehear the case, saying it was made too close to Election Day.
(Reporting by Dan Levine)
LONGVIEW, Texas Looking for a way to help relieve stress in a heated political season, a Texas golf course owner has given patrons the chance to whack their balls at large posters of the leading presidential candidates affixed to hay bales.
JACKSON, Ga. Down a Georgia country road, camouflaged members of the Three Percent Security Force have mobilized for rifle practice, hand-to-hand combat training -- and an impromptu campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.