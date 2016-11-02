A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday agreed to revisit a challenge to an Arizona voting law which restricted the ability of advocates to collect absentee ballots by hand.

A three judge 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had earlier upheld the Arizona law, but the full court on Wednesday voted to rehear the case before an 11-judge panel. Five conservative 9th Circuit judges dissented from the decision to rehear the case, saying it was made too close to Election Day.

(Reporting by Dan Levine)