10 months ago
Austria's far-right Freedom Party congratulates Trump
#World News
November 9, 2016 / 8:59 AM / 10 months ago

Austria's far-right Freedom Party congratulates Trump

Head of Austrian Freedom Party (FPOe) Heinz-Christian Strache delivers a speech ahead of Austria's national day in Vienna, Austria, October 24, 2016.Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian far-right leader Heinz-Christian Strache congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the U.S. presidential elections on Wednesday.

"The political left as well as the aloof and sleazy establishment are being punished by voters and voted out of various decision-making positions," the head of the populist Freedom Party (FPO) said on Facebook.

The FPO hopes for its own candidate Norbert Hofer to become the European Union's first far-right head of state on Dec. 4.

Hofer, 45, an anti-immigrant EU critic hopes to succeed former Green Party leader Alexander Van der Bellen in a re-run of an annulled May election.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
