Barron's endorses Kasich for president
April 3, 2016 / 5:32 PM / a year ago

Barron's endorses Kasich for president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican U.S. presidential candidate John Kasich speaks during Milwaukee County GOP's 'Wisconsin Decides 2016' presidential candidate event at the American Serb Banquet Hall in Milwaukee April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

(Reuters) - Calling him “the best hope for investors who want a Republican in the White House,” Barron’s announced its support for Ohio Governor John Kasich for president with a front-page editorial in its latest hard-copy edition.

Barron’s had previously endorsed Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton as a preferred choice over the current front-runner for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination, Donald Trump, but in its editorial the weekly newspaper said that Kasich, “outshines them both.”

“Unlike Clinton, Kasich has a sensible across-the-board tax-cutting agenda for corporations, individuals, and investors,” the editorial written by Barron’s executive editor, John Kimelman, said. “And as a Republican president working with a presumably GOP-controlled Congress, he would be a more effective leader.”

Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
