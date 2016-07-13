Former Senator Evan Bayh announces run for Senate

(Reuters) - Former Democratic Senator and Indiana Governor Evan Bayh announced on Wednesday that he will come out of retirement to run for the U.S. Senate, a move that could determine whether Democrats can take control of the upper chamber in November.

“With the challenges facing Indiana and our country, I can no longer sit on the sidelines and watch as partisan bickering grinds Washington to a halt," Bayh said in a statement announcing his candidacy.

Bayh served two terms in the Senate before announcing his retirement in 2010. He has maintained a campaign account with more than $9.2 million cash on hand. The Republican candidate, Todd Young, has a campaign account with more than $1 million.

Fellow Democrat Baron Hill cleared the way for Bayh to run on Monday when he announced that he was leaving the Senate race.

The Democratic Party needs a net gain of four Senate seats to take control of the 100-member chamber in the Nov. 8 election.