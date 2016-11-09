FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Trump victory not isolated phenomenon: Belgian far right
#World News
November 9, 2016 / 8:33 AM / 10 months ago

Trump victory not isolated phenomenon: Belgian far right

Belgian Vlaams Belang leader Tom Van Grieken gestures at the "Europe of Nations and Freedom" meeting in Milan, January 28, 2016.Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium's anti-Muslim and separatist Vlaams Belang (Flemish Interest) party congratulated future U.S. president Donald Trump on Wednesday, saying his unexpected election victory could be repeated in Europe.

"U.S. election shows again how far politicians are from the people," said party chairman Tom Van Grieken in a tweet, with reference to Trump's victory and Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

"The march of Trump is not an isolated phenomenon. In Europe too more and more voters want real change," he said in a separate tweet.

Vlaams Belang is in opposition at all levels of government in Belgium, though has risen to some 12 percent of support in the Dutch-speaking Flanders region in northern Belgium.

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
