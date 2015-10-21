Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton lauds Biden as 'great man'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrat Hillary Clinton on Wednesday called Joe Biden a good friend and great man, praising the vice president shortly after he announced his decision not to oppose her in the race for the party’s presidential nomination for the 2016 U.S. election.
Biden “is a good friend and a great man. Today and always, inspired by his optimism and commitment to change the world for the better,” Clinton said in a post on Twitter.
Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Will Dunham