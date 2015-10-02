FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says Biden has got his own decisions to make about 2016 race
October 2, 2015 / 9:08 PM / 2 years ago

Obama says Biden has got his own decisions to make about 2016 race

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama addresses a news conference in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama declined to comment on Friday on the possibility of his vice president, Joe Biden, entering the race for the Democratic nomination for president in 2016.

“I love Joe Biden. He’s got his own decisions to make, and I’ll leave it at that,” Obama said when asked at a White House news conference whether it was too late for Biden to enter the race.

“And in the meantime, he is doing a great job as vice president and has been really helpful on a whole bunch of issues,” Obama said.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler

