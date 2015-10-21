FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Democratic presidential candidate Sanders praises Biden after VP steps aside
October 21, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

Democratic presidential candidate Sanders praises Biden after VP steps aside

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said he hopes to continue working with Joe Biden on issues of wealth, inequality and campaign finance after the vice president earlier on Wednesday announced he will not seek the presidency.

“I look forward to continuing to work with him to address the major crises we face,” Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, said in a statement.

“He understands the need to rebuild the middle class; and to address income and wealth inequality, a corrupt campaign finance system, climate change, racial justice, immigration reform and the need for publicly funded higher education.”

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Will Dunham

