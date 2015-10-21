FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump says would prefer to run against Clinton than Biden
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
October 21, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

Trump says would prefer to run against Clinton than Biden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Anderson, South Carolina October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would prefer to run against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton than Vice President Joe Biden because “her record is so bad.”

“I think Joe Biden made correct decision for him & his family,” Trump, the Republican frontrunner, said in a tweet about Biden’s decision not to run. “Personally, I would rather run against Hillary because her record is so bad.”

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.