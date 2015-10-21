Trump says would prefer to run against Clinton than Biden

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would prefer to run against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton than Vice President Joe Biden because “her record is so bad.”
“I think Joe Biden made correct decision for him & his family,” Trump, the Republican frontrunner, said in a tweet about Biden’s decision not to run. “Personally, I would rather run against Hillary because her record is so bad.”
