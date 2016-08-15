Biden: Trump is already making our country less safe

(Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said on Monday that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's remark that President Barack Obama founded Islamic State had increased threats to the physical safety of U.S. troops in Iraq.
"Trump is already making our country less safe," Biden told a crowd at a joint Scranton, Pennsylvania, appearance with Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
Reporting by Luciana Lopez in Scranton, Pennsylvania and Alana Wise in Washington; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe