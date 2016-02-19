FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Biden says Trump could win Republican race: MSNBC
February 19, 2016 / 1:07 AM / 2 years ago

Biden says Trump could win Republican race: MSNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to members of the Sun City Republicans at their gated retirement community in Bluffton, South Carolina February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he thinks Donald Trump could win the Republican presidential nominating race and should be taken seriously in the Nov. 8 presidential election because he appeals to voters’ fears.

“I think it is very possible he could be nominated and depending on how this all plays out, I would take him seriously in terms of being able to win because he’s appealing to fear,” Biden said in an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Walsh)

