Biden says Trump could win Republican race: MSNBC

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to members of the Sun City Republicans at their gated retirement community in Bluffton, South Carolina February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he thinks Donald Trump could win the Republican presidential nominating race and should be taken seriously in the Nov. 8 presidential election because he appeals to voters’ fears.

“I think it is very possible he could be nominated and depending on how this all plays out, I would take him seriously in terms of being able to win because he’s appealing to fear,” Biden said in an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Walsh)

This article was funded in part by SAP. It was independently created by the Reuters editorial staff. SAP had no editorial involvement in its creation or production.