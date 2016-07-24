FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Former New York City Mayor Bloomberg to endorse Hillary Clinton: NYT
July 24, 2016 / 5:38 PM / a year ago

Former New York City Mayor Bloomberg to endorse Hillary Clinton: NYT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg attends a meeting during the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 4, 2015.Stephane Mahe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg plans to endorse Hillary Clinton in a prime time address at the Democratic convention, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

Citing Bloomberg's adviser Howard Wolfson, the newspaper said that he plans to make the case for Clinton from the "perspective of a business leader and an independent."

Bloomberg, who was previously elected as a Republican and later became an independent, has been sharply critical of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Alan Crosby

