FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Boeing congratulates Trump, congressional leaders on victories
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 9, 2016 / 5:02 PM / 10 months ago

Boeing congratulates Trump, congressional leaders on victories

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President elect Donald Trump greets supporters at election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 9, 2016.Jonathan Ernst

SEATTLE (Reuters) - World's No. 1 plane maker Boeing Co (BA.N), which is finalizing a deal to sell jetliners to Iran, on Wednesday congratulated President-elect Donald Trump and members of Congress on their election victories and said it looked forward to working with them to promote global economic growth and protect workers.

Boeing's sale of 100 planes to Iran was made possible by a nuclear deal that Trump has strongly criticized. Boeing's defense and space businesses could get a boost from Trump, who has promised to rebuild the U.S. military.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.