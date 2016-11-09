Boeing congratulates Trump, congressional leaders on victories

SEATTLE (Reuters) - World's No. 1 plane maker Boeing Co (BA.N), which is finalizing a deal to sell jetliners to Iran, on Wednesday congratulated President-elect Donald Trump and members of Congress on their election victories and said it looked forward to working with them to promote global economic growth and protect workers.

Boeing's sale of 100 planes to Iran was made possible by a nuclear deal that Trump has strongly criticized. Boeing's defense and space businesses could get a boost from Trump, who has promised to rebuild the U.S. military.