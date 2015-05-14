Former U.N. ambassador Bolton says won't seek U.S. presidency in 2016

John Bolton, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, leaves the stage after speaking on U.S. foreign policy during the Republican Jewish Coalition Spring Leadership Meeting at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

(Reuters) - Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton, a tough-talking backer of the war in Iraq, said on Thursday he had decided not to run for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination.

“I believe I can make the strongest contribution to our future by continuing as a clear and consistent advocate for a strong Reaganite foreign policy that values peace through strength,” Bolton said in a video posted to his Facebook page.

“While I am not a candidate, I am certainly not going to sit this election out,” he said.

Bolton, who served in the administrations of former U.S. presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, was considered a long shot if he had entered the crowded Republican field seeking the nomination.

He also said he would continue advocating for foreign policy as a focus of the 2016 race. Bolton has criticized U.S. negotiations to contain Iran’s nuclear program and advocated bombing its nuclear facilities.