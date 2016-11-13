U.S. President-elect Donald Trump (L) gives a thumbs up sign as he walks with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON President-elect Donald Trump said in an interview to air on Sunday that certain areas of his promised border wall with Mexico, a key part of his White House campaign platform, could be fence instead.

Asked in an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" whether he would accept a fence instead of a wall, Trump said "for certain areas I would," according to excerpts.

"But certain areas, a wall is more appropriate. I'm very good at this, it's called construction, there could be some fencing," Trump said.

During his race against Democrat Hillary Clinton, Trump repeatedly promised to make Mexico pay for the border wall, part of his plan to toughen immigration law and secure the border.

Some 60.3 million people voted for Trump in the Nov. 8 election, fewer than the 60.8 million who chose Clinton. But Trump's strong showing in swing states including Michigan meant he triumphed in the Electoral College which ultimately picks the president.

(Reporting by John Whitesides; Editing by Alan Crosby)