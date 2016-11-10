FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Trump invites UK's May to visit 'as soon as possible'
#World News
November 10, 2016 / 3:56 PM / 10 months ago

Trump invites UK's May to visit 'as soon as possible'

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May waits to greet Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban at Downing Street in London, Britain, November 9, 2016.Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump invited Theresa May to visit him as soon as possible during their first telephone call since his election victory, the British prime minister's office said on Thursday.

May and Trump agreed that the U.S.-British relationship was "very important and very special, and that building on this would be a priority for them both", a statement said.

"President-elect Trump set out his close and personal connections with, and warmth for, the UK. He said he was confident that the special relationship would go from strength to strength," it added.

May, who was appointed prime minister shortly after Britain voted to leave the EU in June, also told Trump that she hoped to strengthen bilateral trade and investment with the United States as the country leaves the bloc.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison

