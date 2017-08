Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond, opens the London Stock Exchange with Xavier Rolet, CEO (L) and joined by a banking and financial delegation from China, London, Britain November 10, 2016.

LONDON (Reuters) - Finance minister Philip Hammond said on Thursday he expected Britain would have a constructive relationship with U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump's administration.

"I'm sure we will have a very constructive dialogue ... with the new American administration," Hammond told the BBC.